ENTERPRISE — Bill Oliver is active with the Eagle Cap Shooters Association and has lived in Wallowa County since 1998. In fact, this year he’s president of the shooters group, which operates a gun range north of Enterprise.
“We have a lot of projects going on out there,” he said.
He and his wife, Kiyomi, have a small, 40-acre ranch north of town where they used to raise horses and currently let people graze their livestock. They also raise grass hay.
“We got a pretty good grass crop this year,” he said.
He and Kiyomi have two children, a daughter going to the College of Idaho in Caldwell and a son who works near Bothel, Washington. They have two grandchildren.
Kiyomi recently started her own tea business and they recently built a tea house on a hill at their ranch.
“I mostly work for her,” Bill said. “I just brought in some tea to be shipped.”
Bill said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is twofold.
“I think it’d have to be the people first and the scenery second,” he said.
With Thanksgiving on the horizon, he believes he has much to be thankful for.
“I think I’m going to be thankful for all the wonderful experiences I’ve had in my life and all the generosity that people have shown us since we came to Wallowa County,” he said.
Like many, he was shocked by the hailstorm that clobbered Wallowa on Aug. 11.
“That was absolutely terrible,” he said. “No one was expecting it.”
With winter coming, he’s getting ready.
“I’ve been splitting wood and stacking it and getting ready,” he said.
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, his advice is “Don’t bring your baggage with you,” he said. “The best thing you can do is talk to some people here about the lifestyle and the values that people treasure here and try your best to adapt to that.”
