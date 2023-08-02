JOSEPH — Jerrod Snook says he’s lived all his life in Joseph — and not.
“My dad owns the Sports Corral and my mom was always in Pendleton,” he said. “So I lived with my mom and grew up in Pendleton but was here on the weekends a lot and grew up like that.”
In addition to his dad, Brad, his grandparents, Larry and Shirley Snook live here.
Besides the fun activities, he’s the head cook at the Skibowl on Mount Hood and does catering for weddings.
“I’m the head chef there,” he said. “And I come work at the Sports Corral every once in a while to help Dad and Grandma and Grandpa out.”
Snook said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is the rural life.
“We have a cabin out in Imnaha and we always go elk hunting there,” he said. “I’m either at the store or out in Imnaha elk hunting and doing stuff out there or cutting wood with my dad or snowmobiling.”
He said his favorite part of Chief Joseph Days is the tourism it draws to Joseph.
“I like the business it brings and helps my Dad out,” he said. “I just like all the people being in town. There’s all this stuff to do and you meet new people at the rodeo.”
But he definitely has a favorite part of the rodeo.
“Bull-riding, big time,” he said.
Snook is aware of the difficulties providing affordable housing in the county, but like most folks, he’s not quite sure what to do about it.
“That’s a hard question because it’s like that everywhere,” he said. “It’s been a small county for a long time and people are realizing it’s amazing and they come here and things are gone and it’s hard to keep up with all the people who want to move here.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, his advice is much like others.
“If you’re coming here from somewhere else that’s a lot different from here, don’t come here and try to change it and make it different,” he said. “It’s perfect the way it is and it’s been good for a long time. When I come back from Portland, I wave at people and they wave back. It’s a good county, it’s a good place with good people. Don’t try to change it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.