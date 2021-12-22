JOSEPH — Rance Morrison found last week’s snowfall a bit reminiscent of living in Alaska, where he moved from nearly 16 years ago.
He and his wife, Gail, are retired. Morrison spends much of his retirement time restoring old cars and pickups. At present, he’s working on a 1932 Ford pickup.
“Good parts can be hard to get,” he said.
Morrison said they moved here to come south to where they could be closer to family.
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The mountains and the natural beauty.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Family and just trying to remember that we’re a united nation and we need to love each other no matter what our political affiliations are.
Do you have a favorite Christmas song?
I don’t have a favorite. I like them all.
Tell me about your Christmas traditions.
When our kids were little, we’d open one present the night before and told them they’d have to wait until morning for the rest. My wife decorates really well, so the house will always be Christmassy. When we lived in Alaska, we had a cabin with a wood stove and she had this big pot she’d put water in and cut spruce boughs and put them in the water and let them cook in that pot all day. It would smell really good.
What do you think of last night’s snowfall (Dec. 13-14)?
It reminded me of Alaska a little. This much snow all at one time is more like when I lived in Homer (on the coast south of Anchorage). I spent 16 years out in the Aleutians and we would get some huge dumps of snow and it would be above 30 degrees because it’s pretty far west and it wasn’t nearly as cold as here, so we wouldn’t get the coldness associated with the snow. It would usually snow and then rain.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
There are certain things you don’t have here. You don’t have the choices for groceries and stuff like that. You should know that and be aware of the things you’re going to give up and the things you’re going to gain and figure out if it’s something you want to do or not.
