JOSEPH — Ashly Braden moved back to Joseph about three years ago with her family mainly because it’s home.
Both she and husband, Larry, grew up here, so they’re far from being strangers to Wallowa County. Larry Braden is city administrator for Joseph.
Ashly, in addition to homeschooling their younger three children, runs a dance studio in Enterprise.
“That keeps me pretty busy,” she said of homeschooling Alba, 9; Enzo, 7; and Arlo, 5. Their older daughter, Kylee, 16, goes to high school at Joseph Charter School.
Ashly was in one of the last classes at the old Providence Academy in Lostine, while Larry is an alumnus of Joseph High School.
She stopped in the midst of shopping in downtown Joseph to share her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
Real or fake Christmas trees? Why?
Real. Because I like the smell. We go out and cut it as a family tradition.
What do you want for Christmas?
I just want that everyone stays happy and healthy and I’m ready for COVID to go away, probably like everyone.
Son, Enzo, pipes up with “I want a skateboard.”
What’s your favorite Christmas carol?
I would have to say “O Little Town of Bethlehem” is my favorite.
What are you hoping for the new year?
Just that COVID would go away and we could get back to normal.
What do you like best about Wallowa County?
It’s home. The kids love it here. There’s the lake.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Probably to get out and enjoy the natural part of what’s here — the lake, the hiking, the camping. There’s so much beautiful creation here. For us, that’s the biggest draw and for anyone coming here, that’s the best part.
—Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
