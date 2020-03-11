TROY — Gary Rials lives up the Grande Ronde River about three miles from Troy and has for the past 14 years.
Originally from a small town in Nevada, “It was kind of taken over by California and turned into a big city,” he says. “I didn’t like that.”
Here at Troy, “I like the rural life,” Rials says. “It’s a lot better than city life.”
A retired journeyman lineman for a power company in Nevada for 36 years, he retired and with his wife of 21 years, Penny, bought an old ranch near Troy where they run 18 head of cattle and raise about 100 acres of alfalfa and grass hay.
“I really love living here,” he says. “It’s a beautiful place.”
Rials shared some further thoughts about living near Troy and in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
I’d say the best place is right here. I like the ruralness. It’s far enough away from town, but you can still get to town. You have to survive by yourself. You’re out, you’re away.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
Growth. If they don’t watch the growth — and I’ve seen it where I came from — urban sprawl’s just going to eat it up.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
Respect one another. The only bad thing about living here on the river by the road, a lot of people aren’t courteous enough to even slow down going through town here. It’s amazing how many people don’t recognize where people live and show them the courtesy of slowing down.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
I learned how to put up with the weather and the rude people who come through.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
When people come here, remember, it’s beautiful country. Many litter a lot. I hate looking at beer cans or pop cans or plastic or paper when I’m out in the woods. Respect it.
