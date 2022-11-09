ENTERPRISE — With Veterans Day just a couple days away, this week the Chieftain reached out to a local vet, John Campbell, a resident at the Wallowa Valley Senior Living Center.
Campbell, a veteran of the U.S. Army, has lived here only about 10 months, having moved here from Salem to be near his daughter, who works at the center. His desire to visit her led to her urging him to transfer here.
He said living here is much better than Salem.
“This is like heaven,” he said.
He finds the accommodations and the care he receives at the living center much to his liking.
“They get you involved in a lot of things,” he said.
Looking back at his Army service, the 69-year-old recalls a story not uncommon at the time. He was planning to enlist, but not quite in the way he did.
Campbell served from 1970-75, at the tail end of the Vietnam War.
“I joined the service when I was 16,” he said. “I wasn’t going to go in for (another) two years, but I got in a brush with the law and the judge said he thought I ought to enlist.”
It was not uncommon for people convicted of petty crimes to be given a choice of the service or jail.
But his young age kept him from being sent to Vietnam. In those days, most were sent either to Vietnam or to one of the many U.S. bases in Germany.
“Everybody in my (basic training) class went to Vietnam, but me and another guy were sent to Germany,” he said.
There, he was the leader of a five-man squad operating a Chaparral surface-to-air missile system. He said his squad performed so well that at one point they were the second-best squad in all of Europe.
Like many in the Vietnam era, he did not feel appreciated by his country when he returned.
“I was going to be me,” he said. “I was going to live my life.”
Still, Campbell said he would recommend young people today enlist.
“The Army is a lot better today than when I was in,” he said. “I would’ve stayed in 20 years, but I got a bit of a sour attitude toward it at the time.”
He plans to attend local veterans gatherings this year and be recognized for his service.
