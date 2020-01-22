While Micah Fuller, of Wallowa, spends much of his time in Wallowa County, he also gets around. Two days a week he’s a bouncer at the Garden Lounge in Moscow, Idaho, and he serves in an infantry unit of the Army National Guard based in La Grande.
One might think of work as a bouncer in a college town as a troublesome job, but not Fuller.
“It’s pretty laid back up there,” he says. “I’ve only had to throw a couple people out and they’re usually pretty relaxed about it.”
As for his National Guard service, the E-3 (private) has another four years on his contract and is considering going active for three years.
“I’ll see how I like it,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll start ranking up pretty soon.”
He moved to Wallowa from his native La Grande in 2014 — his senior year of high school — and played football, baseball, wrestled and ran track for Wallowa High School.
“Wallowa County’s just a lot more my speed,” he said. “People are a lot more friendly and caring.”
His grandparents started the Little Bear Drive-In and his parents now run it.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
That the community cares about each individual and the successes in their lives.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
I’d have to say that for the younger generation there’s not a whole lot to do here so they can get into a bit of trouble.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
Just keep caring for others and helping others out.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
The importance of community, for sure, and helping each other out to keep the community strong.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Just be respectful of the community and everyone in it and don’t do anything that’s going to upset the locals.
