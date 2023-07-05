Jolayna Lewis
Wallowa
reporter
WALLOWA — Jolayna Lewis was strolling to work at Wallowa Food City when she was accosted by a reporter asking nosy questions. But Lewis was quite pleasant.
She said she’s lived all her life in Wallowa. She has two sisters in Wallowa and a daughter in Enterprise.
At Food City, she works in the back room.
“I cut deli, I bake bread,” she said. “I’ve been doing it 13 years.”
Lewis said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is the small-town feel of the area.
“I like being able to go to the woods and it’s small — everybody knows everybody,” she said.
As summer arrives, Lewis is looking forward to Wallowa’s big Fourth of July celebration.
“The Fourth of July’s always big here,” she said of the only town in the county with an Independence Day parade. “I don’t usually do the rodeo thing — I’m usually at work.”
Lewis anticipates an active fire season this year largely because of the rainy spring that caused much growth among the underbrush.
But that rain hasn’t led her to plant a garden this year.
“I’ve got no time for a garden,” she said.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, her advice is to enjoy the people and the way they are here.
“Everybody’s friendly; everybody gives you a chance,” she said. “But it’s hard to survive here with the job situation. But, it’s home.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
