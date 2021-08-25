ENTERPRISE — Amber Gillett moved to Enterprise nearly two years ago to be closer to family on Oregon’s west side.
“I moved from Tucson, Arizona, but I’m originally from Portland, Oregon, born and raised,” she said. “I just wanted to move closer to home. All my family’s on the west side and I missed all the seasons. I’ve always traveled through this area since my early 20s and I just fell in love with it, so I thought I’d give it a try and I was able to find a place and it’s worked out.”
A wildlife biologist, Gillett currently works for the U.S. Forest Service as a recreational ranger. Still single, she has no family in the county, but has many friends.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The nature. You have a wide variety of diversity. You have the mountains and you have the prairies and you have Hells Canyon, which is an amazing place, and I love the small-town, community feel of it.
Are you concerned about the recent coronavirus spike?
A little bit. It’s something I think we should watch out for and take care of each other. I think we should keep an eye on it and … we all need to be careful and protect each other.
What do you think of the governor’s recent mandate on having to wear masks?
It’s kind of sad but it may be necessary with all this coming down and … hopefully they’ll get everything in check.
What did you think of this year’s fair?
I couldn’t go. I had to work.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It’s definitely a beautiful place to visit, but living here — in the winter it’s a little different and things slow way down and it can be pretty harsh, from what I’ve been told. It’s definitely something I don’t think anyone should just jump into. But it’s a beautiful place to visit, and if you find yourself moving here, it’s a beautiful place to live.
