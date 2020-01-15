This summer, Lucinda Olsen and her husband, Charlie, will have lived in Enterprise 37 years.
Lucinda does home care for the elderly and sells Mary Kay products, while Charlie does excavation and hauls rock.
The couple have two grown children – a daughter, Jessica Anderson, of Enterprise, and a son, Lewie Olsen, who lives in West Richland, Wash.
Lucinda Olsen, who is quite fond of the entirety of Wallowa County, shared her thoughts on living here.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
The people, the down-home people. The best place is Wallowa Lake, the mountains, the high lakes, the hiking, the camping, the fishing, the hunting and all the outdoor activities.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
I can’t really think of any.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
I think it’s pretty good right now.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
The people again. Everybody’s like a family here. That’s what I like about Wallowa County. It’s quiet; it’s off the beaten path. There’s a lot to offer here.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Know that you have to travel if you want to go out of town. It’s an hour and a half to Clarkston, an hour to La Grande. But if you don’t mind that, you only go when you have to go and you can come and go as you please.
