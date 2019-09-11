Adria Peet and her husband, Brandon, returned to Enterprise about a year ago after experiencing life in a bigger city (Fort Collins, CO). They were looking for a slower-paced lifestyle in which to raise their 3-year-old son, Sawyer. Peet, who works at Arrowhead Chocolates in Joseph, appreciates the quieter atmosphere and smaller population here. Fort Collins has a population of about 165,000, with the metro area nearly double that. The Peets lived here for a few months in 2015. Now they are hoping to make their life here and have no plans to move on in the foreseeable future.
Q. What brought you to Enterprise?
A. We wanted a better place to raise our son. It’s a better place away from the craziness of city life.
Q. What is it you like about Wallowa County and Enterprise?
A. There’s just so much here. We love being near all the outdoor recreation. In Colorado, we’d have to drive so long. This seems to be one of the last places where there’s wilderness that’s pristine and unpolluted. It’s off the beaten path – a hidden gem. My husband particularly likes that you can ride a four-wheeler in town. It’s got a lot of diversity. It’s a melting pot in such a small area. There is a mix of political views here.
Q. What’s your favorite thing or place in the county?
A. I like the mix of tourism and local community feel and the energy and progressiveness. You have outside interests with the tourism. The county would stay stagnant without it.
Q. What’s the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
A. I would say, from my little time at being here, but there’s a resistance to growth by half the people and the other half want growth. There’s this old-fashioned and progressive divide. Keeping it affordable is a main thing.
Q. What can people do to make the county a better place for us all?
A. We really need an indoor pool in the wintertime and more entertainment for kids. I think the county’s big enough to support a pool and programs like sports, music and art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.