The weather was perfect for the evening show by Ghost Wind, the Wallowa musical duo of Larry and Peggy Haney. Their concert was a fund-raiser for a new outdoor mural for the west-facing wall of the library building. About 40 people of all ages listened to the toe-tapping country and folk refrains of the group. “I got the idea for a benefit concert last year when a friend said that she’d been to a benefit concert by John Prine that helped fund new books at her local library,” said librarian Debbie Lind. “We’ve wanted to do a new mural on the wall for a long time. And this was one way to get the community involved, have some fun, and raise some money.” Planning for the mural is well on its way. Library board member Mary Hawkins obtained a grant for $7000 to prepare the surface of the outside wall for painting. Artist and board member Anna Vogel has agreed to create the artwork. So funds from the concert—and perhaps future concerts—will support the materials and artwork of the final image. “We raised $330 at that one event,” Lind said. “I’m thinking we might have more summer evening concerts in the library garden.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.