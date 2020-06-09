Wallowa Memorial Hospital has recently promoted Brooke Pace to the position of full-time Communications and Public Relations Director.
Pace was previously serving two roles as both the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation director and the part-time communications director.
“Health care communications today are fast-paced, and community members have multiple touch points with hospitals. These ever extending and expanding points of access and increase in channels coincide with a broadening in the core purpose of the communications/public relations function, requiring full-time attention. We are excited that Brooke is taking on this expanded role,” said Larry Davy, hospital CEO.
With Pace taking on this full-time role with the hospital, there was a vacancy at the foundation.
Previous foundation director of nine years, Stacy Green, gladly accepted the position after taking a year off. Green has a deep love for the work of the foundation and is excited and eager to again assume the duties of fundraising for improved health care in Wallowa County.
Foundation president, Dave Smyth, said, “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Stacy back. She embodies the values of the foundation and understands the importance of our mission. It is truly a win-win for both organizations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.