JOSEPH — The Wallowa Mountain Cruise is returning for another round of classic cars, food, music and entertainment Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28, in downtown Joseph, according to a press release.
Local cars that enter the event will be parked in front of the Stubborn Mule and Joseph Hardware.
For the first time there will be a trophy that can only be won by a car from Wallowa County.
Numerous vendors will have their wares for sale.
Joseph Fire will have a biscuits and gravy breakfast; the Wallowa County Museum will be selling its famous pies either by the slice or as a whole pie; the Hurricane Creek Grange will sell baked goods; kids from the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America will be selling various products; the Stubborn Mule will have a stand in front of Real Estate Associates; and Moonlight Graphics will sell T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts with this year’s logo designed by Chuck Garrett.
Two local bands will set up on Main Street to entertain the public. “Good Question” will play near the Rusty Spur and “Last Call” will play near City Hall.
Cruise organizers offer their thanks for the variety of sponsors, the city of Joseph and the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office for their help and support.
