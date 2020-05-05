The date for Joseph’s Wallowa Mountain Cruise is being moved to Aug. 28 and 29 from its original June date because the state was forced to rescind the city’s permit to close Main Street for the event, according to Chairwoman Jude Graham.
“We’d considered doing it on the side streets, but that was not practical,” she said.
The car show for old and classic automobiles was originally scheduled for June 12 and 13. Graham said it was the first time the event’s date was changed in its 30-year history.
In addition to the car show, there will be plenty of food, a Friday night dance with the Senders playing again this year and on Saturday.
She said entrants do not have to change their registration forms, but should change their reservations for lodging.
Most of all, she’s excited the event has not been canceled.
“We have a ton of businesses counting on the event because they’re hurting so badly,” Graham said.
