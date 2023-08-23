cruise.jpg

This 1946 Hudson pickup owned by Bob and Becky Cunningham, of Idaho, was named King of the Mountain of the 2022 Wallowa Mountain Cruise, held Aug. 26-27 in Joseph. This year’s cruise is Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, 2023, in Joseph.

 Wallowa Mountain Cruise/Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — Classic vehicles competing in 10 different classes will be judged and on display in downtown Joseph on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, as the Wallowa Mountain Cruise revs up.

Somewhere around 165 vehicles showed up for last year’s cruise, now more than three decades old. It’s not known how many vehicles will be there this year, but a maximum of 200 are allowed to register beforehand.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.