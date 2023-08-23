This 1946 Hudson pickup owned by Bob and Becky Cunningham, of Idaho, was named King of the Mountain of the 2022 Wallowa Mountain Cruise, held Aug. 26-27 in Joseph. This year’s cruise is Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, 2023, in Joseph.
JOSEPH — Classic vehicles competing in 10 different classes will be judged and on display in downtown Joseph on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, as the Wallowa Mountain Cruise revs up.
Somewhere around 165 vehicles showed up for last year’s cruise, now more than three decades old. It’s not known how many vehicles will be there this year, but a maximum of 200 are allowed to register beforehand.
The event begins with registration and a social hour Friday from 4:30-6 p.m. outside the Joseph Community Events Center, according to the cruise website.
Complimentary snacks, beer and wine for purchase and registration packets will be available.
Alicia Garrett, one of the organizers for the Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said cruise T-shirts cannot be preordered.
The real events get underway Saturday with the Show ’n’ Shine downtown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking begins from 7-9 a.m. That’s where competitors show their vehicles and compete for awards.
Live music by the band Good Question will be featured. Judges will look over and vote on their favorite vehicles from 9 a.m. to noon.
The most coveted award is the “King of the Mountain” award — a best of show prize. But awards will be given in 10 other categories.
Other categories include:
1. Car Classic Restored: The car has been maintained in or restored to a condition that is substantially in conformity with manufacturer’s appearance.
2. Car Modified/Custom: The car that has been changed to the owner’s preference.
3. Hot Rod: The car that has been specifically modified to give it extra power and speed.
4. Shifts & Giggles: Vehicles that do not meet other categories; unrestored, meant to entertain or befuddle, such as a moonshine hauler, rat rod, limo, school bus, etc.
5. Sports Car: Designed by the manufacturer with an emphasis on dynamic performance.
6. Truck Restored: Vehicles designed to haul goods and materials.
7. Truck Un-Restored: Vehicles designed to haul goods and materials.
8. 4x4: Four-wheel-drive vehicles designed for more rugged terrain that have been restored.
9. Wallowa County: Owner housed in and the vehicle garaged in Wallowa County.
10. No Judging: Just here for the fun of it; the vehicle does not receive a number for judging.
From 3-4 p.m. on Saturday will be the “Ragman Memorial Cruise” to Enterprise. The cruise is a 12-miles round trip to Enterprise and a parade up Main Street in honor of the Oregon Mountain Cruise co-founder Jim “Ragman” Tuschhoff.
Awards will be presented from 5-6 p.m.
This event was formailiy known as the Oregon Mountain Cruise and was created by Chuck Garrett of Moonlight Graphics and Tuschhoff in 1988. It is now directed by the Joseph Chamber with the help and grants from the local community, according to the cruise website.
