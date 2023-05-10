ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance will hold its spring fundraiser, the 11th annual Hootenanny & Shoo-fly Pie Social, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St. in Enterprise.

The theme for this year fundraising event is "Happy Trails," and it features a cast of local performers in a variety of musical styles. Performers featured at the Hootenanny include Jimmy Bivens, The Burns Family, Janis Carper, June Colony & Mike Straw, Amy Fairchild & Family, Ted Hays, The Local Yokels, Carolyn Lochert, MidLo, Sara Miller & Mike Hale, Nick Porter, Heidi Muller & Bob Webb, Laura Skovlin, Teresa Smergut, Trilby Shirley and Alyssa Werst Daggett. 

