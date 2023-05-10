ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance will hold its spring fundraiser, the 11th annual Hootenanny & Shoo-fly Pie Social, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St. in Enterprise.
The theme for this year fundraising event is "Happy Trails," and it features a cast of local performers in a variety of musical styles. Performers featured at the Hootenanny include Jimmy Bivens, The Burns Family, Janis Carper, June Colony & Mike Straw, Amy Fairchild & Family, Ted Hays, The Local Yokels, Carolyn Lochert, MidLo, Sara Miller & Mike Hale, Nick Porter, Heidi Muller & Bob Webb, Laura Skovlin, Teresa Smergut, Trilby Shirley and Alyssa Werst Daggett.
This year's event will also feature a special guest emcee, Dan Maher. Maher was the host of Northwest Public Radio's "Inland Folk," and is a talented and entertaining performer.
And, of course, the event features pie. Each year a variety of home-baked goodness is lined up for concertgoers to sample for $1 per slice, with a chance to vote for first, second and third place. Participants are invited to bring their best pies and compete for prizes.
The event also will feature a 50-50 raffle.
Proceeds from the Hootenanny go directly to fund Music Alliance programs. Admission is $10. In addition to pie, other food and drink will be available for purchase.
To sign up to donate a homemade pie, call Carolyn Lochert at 541-398-1089. For more information, contact the Music Alliance at 541-426-3390 or email info@wvmusicalliance.org.
