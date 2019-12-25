JOSEPH — Carol Fritsch first moved to Joseph in 1998. Then she and her family moved to Hawaii for 17 years and returned in 2017. She and husband, Reinhard, are retired and their daughter, Briana, works at Safeway in Enterprise.
Fritsch recently shared her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
Our house off Ski Run Road on the west side of the lake. Well, everything is the best thing about (the county), but where we live, where our house is in the woods – it’s paradise. ... I like all the wildlife and watching the tamaracks change through the seasons.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
The whole rental problem with people finding places to live – and jobs. And people who are on drugs can ruin a rental house. It happened to us so we sold ours.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
I had this vision of a winter village … where local people who had jobs or are artisans or make crafts had a place where they could sell what they provide where it was set up like one of these (model) winter villages you can buy with the lights that shine in them where certain things were set up where people could use it all year around like a sled area where kids could go sledding. … No plans to do it myself. I just have a vision at this point.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
It’s the best place in the world. The people are really nice … how relaxed it is and the beauty of the area and all the artistic stuff that people do. I really like everything about Joseph. I’ve been a lot of places around the world and it’s the best.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
You need to have a long-range plan. Research the area for work, a place to live and a lot of the basics.
