Doug Wittherrite, of Troy, has been leasing and operating the Troy Resort and Wenaha Bar & Grill there for the past couple of years. It may be remote — about 50 miles and an hour and a half drive from Enterprise — but he gets much support both locally and from communities all over northeast Oregon, southeast Washington and as far away as Lewiston, Idaho.
“I guess they keep coming back to make sure I’m still here,” the Wallowa County native said.
Recently, he shared his thoughts on living in the county.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
I like that I can be standing on grass (in Troy) when there’s snow all over the rest of the valley.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
Living through the winter. Surviving the winter physically, financially and emotionally.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
Treat everybody like they’d like to be treated.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
It’s a really good place to live. It’s a lot better than other places I’ve been around the country. I worked a long time as a truck driver and have seen a lot of places.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Bring a snow shovel. It’s a long time until spring.
