JOSEPH — The weekly chess club at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is back, starting Thursday, July 8 at the center.
The free club, open to all ages, runs Thursdays from 4-6 p.m.
No experience is necessary.
JOSEPH — The weekly chess club at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is back, starting Thursday, July 8 at the center.
The free club, open to all ages, runs Thursdays from 4-6 p.m.
No experience is necessary.
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.