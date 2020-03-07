Facts on vaping
• Using an e-cigarette is known as “vaping”. It involves inhaling a vapor, or aerosol mixture produced by an electronic device, and when exhaled, often produce a very visible fog-like vapor.
• E-cigarettes come in many shapes and sizes. Most have a battery, a heating element and a place to hold a liquid.
• E-cigarettes produce an aerosol by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals that help to make the aerosol.
• Users inhale e-cigarette aerosol into their lungs. Bystanders can also breathe in this aerosol when the user exhales it into the air.
• E-cigarette devices can be used to deliver marijuana and other drugs.
What is in vaping aerosols?
• E-cigarette aerosol is NOT harmless “water vapor.”
• The e-cigarette aerosol that users breathe from the device and exhale can contain harmful and potentially harmful substances, including:
o Nicotine
o Ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs
o Flavorings such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung disease
o Volatile organic compounds
o Cancer-causing chemicals
o Heavy metals such as nickel, tin, and lead1
• The aerosol that users inhale and exhale from e-cigarettes can expose both themselves and bystanders to harmful substances.
• It is difficult for consumers to know what e-cigarette products contain. For example, some e-cigarettes marketed as containing zero percent nicotine have been found to contain nicotine.
