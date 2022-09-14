WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon. Rotary Club will visit on site to the new Fishtrap location at 109 W. Main St., in Enterprise.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
40TH ANNUAL WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: 7-10 p.m. Josephy Center. Opening reception. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at josephy.org/event/wvfa-opening-reception.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for a family-friendly walk.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
COMMUNITY CIDER PRESS: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Patrick Church, 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Bring apples and liquid containers to take home cider or bring a milk jug and get a gallon for a donation. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available.
HUMANE SOCIETY DOG WASH: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Alley behind the Enterprise Fire Station. $10 large dogs, $5 small dogs.
TERMINAL GRAVITY’S 25TH YEAR BREWFEST: All day. Terminal Gravity in Enterprise. Beer garden, live music, contests, games, local vendors. Tickets are $40. terminalgravitybrewing.com.
40TH ANNUAL WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: Josephy Center. Free admission.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
40TH ANNUAL WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: Josephy Center. Free admission.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS AND SUICIDE PREVENTION: 5-6:30 p.m. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, Enterprise. Featuring speaker John Sommers-Flanagan.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE CELEBRATION: 7 p.m. Josephy Center. Seth Kinzie will present his experiences as a Rotary Peace Fellow in Ethiopia, Somalia and Malawi as artists Joan Gilbert and Kasiah Sword paint their impressions of his story.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for a family-friendly walk.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
ART ABOVE ABUSE WORKSHOP AND EXHIBIT: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Free painting class as a space to explore how violence or abuse has impacted one’s life.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
ART ABOVE ABUSE WORKSHOP AND EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Josephy Center. Free painting class as a space to explore how violence or abuse has impacted one’s life.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, SEPT. 26
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 pm. Wallowa Senior Center.
