The following shops are now open or will open:
Wallowa County Farmer’s Market opened May 23 at 604 N. Main St., next to Stein Distillery in Joseph.
The market will be open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be lots of vegetable, herb, and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce.
Aspen Grove Gallery opened May 22nd, Masks are required.
Moonlight Graphics Co. is now open by appointment only for wholesale orders. Call 541-432-2215 leave a message or email: chuck@moonlighthome.com
The retail store closed until further notice.
Made In Wallowa County & David Brunkow Photography opened May 23.
Wallowa Lake Tramway was open May 23-25, but will be closed May 26-29. The Tramway reopens May 30 and will ne open 7 days a week.
The Vault will open June 4, and Deb’s Apparel will opens June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.