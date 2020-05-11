Where to find EV charging stations
WALLOWA COUNTY
The Bronze Antler Bed and Breakfast in Joseph: Has a 200-amp/13 kW charging station there designated specific to Teslas and another Clipper Creek J-1772 EVSE station that takes most other makes of electric cars. Guests charge their cars free. For others, a full charge costs $20 and takes six to eight hours. A lesser charge costs $10.
5 Peaks RV Park in Joseph: One NEMA 14-50
Log House RV Park and Campground, Enterprise: One NEMA 14-50 station
Mountain View Motel and RV Park, Joseph: One NEMA 14-50 station.
Wallowa Lake State Park: One NEMA 14-50 station.
Union County
Walmart , Island City: Four CCS/SAE 150-350 kW stations, one CHAdeMo 50 kW station. Variable rates for charging.
Goss Chevrolet, La Grande: One J-1772 charger, two 3.3 kW level 2 EVSE chargers inside service department.
Eastern Oregon University, La Grande: One NEMA 14-50 station
Emigrant Springs State Park, Meacham: Six NEMA 14-50 stations
Baker County
Sunridge Inn, Baker City: Eight supercharger stations
Baker Truck Corral: Two NEMA 14-50 stations
Mountain View RV Park: One NEMA 14-50 station
Sumpter Pines RV Park, Sumpter: One NEMA 14-50 station
Grant County
Historic Prairie City Hotel, Prairie City: One Tesla 8 k/W station, one J-1772 station
Grant County Fairgrounds RV Park, John Day: One NEMA 14-50 station
Grant County Chamber of Commerce, John Day: One Tesla 16 kW station
Clyde Holliday State Park, Mount Vernon: One NEMA 14-50
Fish House Inn, Dayville: One NEMA 14-50
Umatilla County
Wildhorse Resort, Pendleton: Eight super charger stations, 120 kW
Arrowhead Travel Plaza, Pendleton: One NEMA-14-50 station
Wildhorse Casino and RV Park, Pendleton: Two NEMA 14-50 stations
