WALLOWA COUNTY

The Bronze Antler Bed and Breakfast in Joseph: Has a 200-amp/13 kW charging station there designated specific to Teslas and another Clipper Creek J-1772 EVSE station that takes most other makes of electric cars. Guests charge their cars free. For others, a full charge costs $20 and takes six to eight hours. A lesser charge costs $10.

5 Peaks RV Park in Joseph: One NEMA 14-50

Log House RV Park and Campground, Enterprise: One NEMA 14-50 station

Mountain View Motel and RV Park, Joseph: One NEMA 14-50 station.

Wallowa Lake State Park: One NEMA 14-50 station.

Union County

Walmart , Island City: Four CCS/SAE 150-350 kW stations, one CHAdeMo 50 kW station. Variable rates for charging.

Goss Chevrolet, La Grande: One J-1772 charger, two 3.3 kW level 2 EVSE chargers inside service department.

Eastern Oregon University, La Grande: One NEMA 14-50 station

Emigrant Springs State Park, Meacham: Six NEMA 14-50 stations

Baker County

Sunridge Inn, Baker City: Eight supercharger stations

Baker Truck Corral: Two NEMA 14-50 stations

Mountain View RV Park: One NEMA 14-50 station

Sumpter Pines RV Park, Sumpter: One NEMA 14-50 station

Grant County

Historic Prairie City Hotel, Prairie City: One Tesla 8 k/W station, one J-1772 station

Grant County Fairgrounds RV Park, John Day: One NEMA 14-50 station

Grant County Chamber of Commerce, John Day: One Tesla 16 kW station

Clyde Holliday State Park, Mount Vernon: One NEMA 14-50

Fish House Inn, Dayville: One NEMA 14-50

Umatilla County

Wildhorse Resort, Pendleton: Eight super charger stations, 120 kW

Arrowhead Travel Plaza, Pendleton: One NEMA-14-50 station

Wildhorse Casino and RV Park, Pendleton: Two NEMA 14-50 stations

