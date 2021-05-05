JOSEPH— Self-proclaimed “old geezer” Ralph Anderson will share his talent for whittling in a relaxed and informative class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
Participants will create their own unique honey drizzlers and — if the weather is nice — they will sit outside for the class.
Participants are urged to bring a chair, appropriate protection from the sun, lunch, a sharp whittling knife, a stick (preferably hardwood) with which to make the drizzler and “be prepared to tell tall tales, lies and other prevarications.”
No experience is necessary. A thick-skin may be required, as will the $30 class fee.
If you don’t have a knife, stop by the Sports Corral in Joseph, Wallowa County Grain Growers in Enterprise or check out this link to get an idea of what you are looking for http://woodcarvingillustrated.com/blog/2017/05/03/choosing-a-whittling-knife.
Preregistration required by Wednesday, May 12.
Safety masks are required while indoors. With proper distancing, a mask will not have to be worn while whittling outside.
