JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture’s annual Wild Landscape show opened Friday, July 31, without the usual Friday evening celebratory fanfare.
This year’s show, titled “The Wild Landscape: Expanding Views of Eastern Oregon” has, like everything else, been molded to meet the challenge of COVID-19. Past Wild Landscape shows have been centered around a particular place — Zumwalt Prairie or the Lostine River, for example — where the invited artists convened to produce their art over a specific early summer time period. But this year, the artists’ encampment was but a memory, and the landscape category was expanded so that artists could work closer to their home. There was also no specific time frame.
Top prize went to artist Shaw Maja for a watercolor collage titled Mountain Meadow. The piece was produced by making a collage from her and other’s used or discarded watercolor paintings, Maja said.
Second and third awards went to Wallowa County artists. Jennifer Klimsa took the second spot for an abstract acrylic titled “Mountain Spring.” Local photographer David Jensen was awarded third for a black-and-white piece titled “Chesnimnus View” that depicts the Wallowas and rolling, partly forested landscapes from the Chesnimnus area. Honorable mentions went to Laura Gable for the oil-on-board “Hells Canyon Colors,” M.C. Reardon for “Sunset,” acrylic on canvas Imnaha Canyon, and David Martin for his wood sculpture “Rimrock to River.” Judge’s choice awards went to Leslie Ann Hauer for her oil painting “Passages,” and Eric Valentine for his black and white photo “Dancing Clouds.”
The show can be seen in person at the Josephy Center, which is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays noon to 4 p.m., or online at josephy.org.
