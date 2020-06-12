There’s a new look and new feel to Winding Waters Community Health Center’s Joseph Clinic. A full remodeling has made the interior of the clinic, snugged between the Sports Corral and the CJD office on Main Street, brighter, lighter, and more colorful. It's also improved the medical and dental technology available.
For the staff, the most exciting parts include the new dental chairs and implements, a new dental lab, a new X-Ray unit, and a completely revamped bathroom. Patients will find a spacious waiting area complete with mood lifting art, skylights that let sunshine into the dental and medical appointment rooms and, of course, a much better bathroom.
For the doctors and dentists there’s also a new retreat tucked quietly in the back of the building where they can compose notes, make a fresh cup of coffee, or just relax for a few minutes.
“During the COVID-19 shutdown, we had to close the clinic,” said Winding Waters CEO Nic Powers. “We’d been thinking about doing a remodel. It seemed the ideal time to take advantage of the required break.”
The work included fixing plumbing, installing new skylights, transforming a dull cinder block wall into a cheery space with art and light. “We did a lot of work and a lot of remodeling, including taking out a wall and opening up the dental spaces so they were more light and airy. We probably did more than he expected, but our landlord was happy with it,” Powers said.
