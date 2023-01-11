Smile

June Colony, left, seen here during a recent cake and pie fundraiser for the South Fork Grange, is among the storytellers scheduled to appear at a Sunday event, “The Roots of Wallowa County.”

 Josh Rindfleisch/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Locals are invited to share their stories this month for “Winter Fishtrap: Generations,” which aims to explore storytelling through a variety of community events, workshops and conversations.

Each January, Winter Fishtrap takes on issues that are important to residents of the West by gathering diverse voices to inspire a greater understanding on a timely theme. Over the years, this popular program has explored such topics as “The New Agrarians,” “Dams,” “Fire” and “Water” among many others.

