ENTERPRISE — Locals are invited to share their stories this month for “Winter Fishtrap: Generations,” which aims to explore storytelling through a variety of community events, workshops and conversations.
Each January, Winter Fishtrap takes on issues that are important to residents of the West by gathering diverse voices to inspire a greater understanding on a timely theme. Over the years, this popular program has explored such topics as “The New Agrarians,” “Dams,” “Fire” and “Water” among many others.
“Since the beginning, humans have passed down stories from generation to generation,” said Mike Midlow, program director for Fishtrap. “To share stories is key to understanding our culture, our humanity and ultimately who we are. Winter Fishtrap is a chance for the community to gather together to tell their story and learn from others’ too. We’re particularly excited to present a performance of “According to Coyote” on Friday, Jan. 20, a Nez Perce origin story play starring actor Kellen Trenal.”
That performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St. in Enterprise. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for Fishtrappers. Students and Indigenous people get in for free.
Three other events are scheduled for January:
•Writing Life Stories: A Winter Fishtrap Writing Workshop with Kathy Hunter.
Saturday mornings at Fishtrap, Jan. 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. At Fishtrap headquarters, 107 W. Main St. Enterprise
Registration: Pay what you can (suggested: $75-$180.)
• The Roots of Wallowa County: An Afternoon of Local Storytelling.
Sunday, Jan. 15, 3 p.m. at the Southfork Grange, Lostine. Free admission. Storytellers include June Colony, Kate Loftus, Ralph Anderson, Carl Lincoln and more.
• Your Legends and Lore: A Storytelling Workshop with Jennifer Hobbs and Shannon McNerney.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Fishtrap 107 W. Main St., Enterprise.
All ages are welcome.
Registration: $25 or $15 for Fishtrappers. Students free.
