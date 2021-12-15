ENTERPRISE — Enterprise made significant strides in returning to Christmastime normal as there was a grand turnout for this year’s Winterfest held downtown Saturday, Dec. 11.
“We had the most parade entries ever with 26,” city Administrator Lacey McQuead said Saturday, not counting the police escorts fore and aft.
Although no concrete estimate on the number of people who attended could be ascertained, there were plenty of people milling around downtown. Also, McQuead said, 136 kids goodie bags were given away, all before Santa left for the parade, and more kids came after that.
Arrowhead Chocolates won first prize for its float in the parade, with Kooch Century Farms coming in second and Sugar Time Bakery coming in third.
There were 12 hand-blown Christmas Ornaments that were given away and more than 75 businesses and individuals donated either gift certificates, gifts for the giveaways or time to help make the city-sponsored Winterfest possible.
Santa and Mrs. Claus — aka Donavon and Margie Shaw — were on hand in Warde Park to greet children eager to tell him what they want under their Christmas trees and find out if they were on the “naughty” or “nice” list. First up was Rhyatt Neil, son of Trenton and Jessica Neil, for his first visit to Santa. He was immediately proclaimed on the “nice” list.
One difference this year, McQuead said, was that all events were held outdoors. Santa met kids in a tent at Warde Park in a tent to shelter all from the chilly wind blowing during the day and evening. Previous Winterfests have included some events indoors, but COVID pandemic restrictions precluded this.
“All in all, it made it that much more special having everything centered around Warde Park,” McQuead said of the event. “We had to wait to find out what the current COVID guidelines would be.”
Santa arrived about 2 p.m., but the parade didn’t start until around 5:30 p.m. The idea was to encourage people to visit stores on Main Street during that time.
“We wanted people to patronize stores so we bought hand-blown glass ornaments they could enter a drawing for that would be awarded after the parade,” McQuead said. “Our goal was to push shoppers toward the businesses and for kids to have a place to build crafts, color, visit Santa, and to enjoy Warde Park.”
Mayor Ashley Sullivan was one of “Santa’s Helpers” at the park. It was her first Winterfest as mayor, as last year’s was canceled because of the pandemic.
“It’s wonderful to finally be able to do these things,” she said. “Hopefully, next year will be even bigger and we’ll be able to do some things inside. The city needs this.”
Last year’s replacement for Winterfest came in the form of the “Fair Lights” drive-thru display at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds. That will be conducted again this year, running from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 17-26. The free event will offer bags of donated merchandise to the first 100 attendees on the opening night. Attendees enter the fairgrounds at a gate on Medical Parkway near Les Schwab Tires, drive past Christmas displays set up around the track and exit near the indoor arena off Lyle Street.
