JOSEPH — An exhibit highlighting women in the arts will run from Feb. 26 to March 28, 2021, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, according to a press release.

Submissions are due Jan. 16 at midnight.

Called, “An Invitation to the Lighter Side,” the exhibit includes artworks from women exploring humor and the joys that keep people going through challenging times.

A theme is optional this year, according to the release. The desire is to have the women's exhibit be as inclusive as possible, so artists are urged to not be hesitate to submit their work.

To apply or for questions, email Dawn Norman at exhibits@josephy.org; use “Lighter Side” in the subject line.

Each artwork submitted include one labeled quality jpg image, the artist’s name, title, medium, dimensions, the year the work was completed and its price.

There is a limit of three artworks per person. No fee is required to apply. All artwork must be for available for sale.

