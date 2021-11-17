Women’s art exhibit planned at Josephy Center Chieftain staff Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Nov 17, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOSEPH — An exhibit highlighting women in the arts will run from Feb. 26 to March 28, 2021, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, according to a press release.Submissions are due Jan. 16 at midnight.Called, “An Invitation to the Lighter Side,” the exhibit includes artworks from women exploring humor and the joys that keep people going through challenging times.A theme is optional this year, according to the release. The desire is to have the women's exhibit be as inclusive as possible, so artists are urged to not be hesitate to submit their work.To apply or for questions, email Dawn Norman at exhibits@josephy.org; use “Lighter Side” in the subject line.Each artwork submitted include one labeled quality jpg image, the artist’s name, title, medium, dimensions, the year the work was completed and its price.There is a limit of three artworks per person. No fee is required to apply. All artwork must be for available for sale. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Follow Bill Bradshaw Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSemper Fi: Always faithful to family, country, CorpsJoseph man found dead in his homeBiz Buzz: Builders keep building in Wallowa CountyMiddle school girls take state titleDeath Notice: Frank Gladden IVService notice: Mae Cheong Wun McGinnisDeath Notice: Donald MillerJones named new Joseph mayor pro-temDeath Notice: Michael MillerDeath Notice: Berline Haun ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
