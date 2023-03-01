Each United States president since 1995 has issued an annual proclamation designating March as Women’s History Month. From sports to education, from medicine to the halls of Congress, women have been creating “firsts,” being “firsts” and doing “firsts” for centuries. Some names will be familiar, such as Katharine Graham and Rita Moreno. Others are lesser known, though their accomplishments are no less important.

Here is a list of 30 firsts, plus one, for women, in no particular order, gathered from www.wikipedia.com, in celebration of Women’s History Month, 2023.

———

Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.