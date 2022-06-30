JOSEPH — A two-day relief wood-carving workshop will take place at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph taught by local legend Steve Arment, according to a press release.

The workshop will be held July 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. A lunch break will be held.

Interested wood carvers are urged to bring their ideas and come learn from Arment the basics of relief woodcarving.

This workshop is in honor of his current Josephy exhibit, Heartwood.

Cost for the workshop is $195.

The center is located at 403 N. Main St. in Joseph. For more information, call 541-432-0505 or email artdirector@josephy.org.

