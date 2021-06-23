WALLOWA COUNTY — For the second year in a row, Wallowa County’s Woodlands and Watersheds Festival is being conducted in a “to-go” format as guidance surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, according to the event’s website.
“As we continue to navigate our way back to hosting large gatherings, we have made the hard decision” for the to-go format, the website stated. “We just felt like a large gathering in June could still put our community and families at risk.”
From noon to 5 p.m. Friday, June 25, bag pickup locations full of family-related activities will be at three sites in the county. They include the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center at 103 N. Main St. in Joseph, at the Wallowa County Courthouse Gazebo at 101 S. River St. in Enterprise and at the Wallowa Public Library at 201 E. 1st St. in Wallowa.
There also will be a raffle families can enter when picking up the to-go bags that will offer local prizes.
The Woodlands and Watersheds Festival is a combined effort to celebrate, play, listen and learn about what makes our little corner of Oregon a wonderful place to live. Wallowa Resources and Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center are combining efforts once to again to bring the festival to the community. The goal is to enhance the experience our community loves so much and make the day even more enjoyable.
For more information, go online to https://tinyurl.com/WandWFest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.