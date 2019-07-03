The 15th annual 2019 Woodlands and Watershed Festival brought flocks of Wallowa County families to the Wallowa County Fairgrounds on Friday for an educational and fun time. The Festival featured live music by Darrel Brann and others, as well as a variety of food concessions. This year Wallowa Resources combined with the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center to include more information about forestry and history in the county. Maxville’s contributions included historical information about the Maxville community and their baseball team as well as a hearty “Loggers meal” that included pork sliders, beans, coleslaw and other fixin’s for a bargain price of $10.
Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries brought plenty of information about salmon, but the most popular feature was their fishing pond, where youngsters could catch a rainbow trout—and take it home for dinner. “It’s FUN!” said Swade Shelter as he caught his second fish of the day. Younger children, including Mia Dawson, 2 ½, and Stella Terren, age 2, landed fish with the help of parents. They seemed torn between fascination with the shiny, brightly colored trout and fear or concern that they had hauled this wriggling, live animal out of the water.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife brought a variety of animal pelts, including elk, cougar, and sea otter for families to touch. Their activity included a quiz to identify the animal that once wore each of them. Oregon State Parks’ Patricia Bass acquainted youngsters with a compass (the old-fashioned kind with a needle that points to magnetic north). Forest Service Wildland Firefighters provided information and activities that helped children understand the risks of fire—and how to NOT get one started. U.S.F.S. Wilderness Ranger Joe Whittle connected visitors of all ages with the variety of native plants that grow in Wallowa County, and their importance as wild foods.
More than 25 local and regional organizations participated, providing opportunities for families to connect with agencies and other non-profits important to communities in Wallowa County.
