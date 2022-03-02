ENTERPRISE — Three online writers workshops are planned this spring by Fishtrap, to be taught by E.M. (Lizzie) Sloan, Nellie Bridge and Catherine Johnson.
Ephemeral Moments that Endure is an online micro essay workshop taught by Sloan from 6-7:30 p.m. March 9, 16, 23 and 30.
Registration is $180, or $160 for Fishtrappers. To save a spot in the workshop, visit https://fishtrap.org/microessay-workshop-sloan-march2022/.
The workshop will play with isolated scenes that are found buried deep in the recesses of one’s mind, heart and soul. The workshop will focus on the popular topic of nostalgia and keep the ideas flowing and ink dripping.
Sloan is the author of a historical nonfiction book, “When Songbirds Returned to Paris,” has taught “The Creative Mind” at the University of Idaho and continues to research, write, and make art in her studio in Moscow, Idaho. The working title for her collection of essays-in-progress is “Heading Toward Home: Four o’clock in the Morning Vignettes and Stories that Might be True.” She also is associate director with Blue Sage Writing based in Longmont, Colorado.
The next workshop, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2, 9, 16 and 23, is Recipies from Poems We Love, an online poetry workshop taught by Bridge.
Registration costs $240, or $215 for Fishtrappers. To save a spot in the workshop, visit https://fishtrap.org/bridge-workshop-april2022/.
The workshop starts with poems participants already have a fondness for. Participants are to bring an inspiring poem to share and use some part of it to craft a new poem. The workshop will create recipes for poems, discuss a poem’s parts and write freely with a goal to create five or more new poems.
Bridge is a poet and high school teacher living in Sofia, Bulgaria. Her poems have appeared in numerous print and online publications. Her manuscripts have been finalists for numerous book prizes. She earned her master of fine arts degree at New York University.
The final spring workshop offered by Fishtrap will be Two Ideas: Grappling with Paradox and Tension in Personal Essay and Memoir, taught by Johnson.
It will take place from 6-8 p.m. May 4, 11, 18 and 25 and costs $240 or $215 for Fishtrappers. To save a spot, visit https://fishtrap.org/auvinen-workshop-oct2021-2/.
The workshop will examine Notes of a Native Son by James Baldwin, considered one of the greatest essayists of the 20th century. Participants can share their writing at any stage as they explore how leaning into Baldwin’s kind of tension can reveal the emotional core of their work.
Johnson’s work has been published in various publications in the Northwest. She has a masters of fine arts in creative nonfiction from Portland State University, and was a 2021 Fishtrap Fellow. She is an assistant lecturer at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
