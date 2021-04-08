JOSEPH — The Wallowa Valley Youth Arts Festival opens Saturday, April 10, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, and runs through April 17.
The exhibit will be open from noon to 5 p.m., according to a press release.
“The Youth Arts Festival is a great way to celebrate Wallowa Valley students’ artwork, and we want to show off all the talents in the safest way possible,” said Cheryl Coughlan, executive director of the center. “Last year, we had to cancel the event due to COVID-19 closures, but with caution, I think we can make the event fun.”
“Kiddos are really excited to have the Youth Arts Festival back so they can show off their works and see what others are creating and what kid doesn’t love getting a ribbon,” said Pamela Beach, the center’s art instructor. “It’s a long time coming and I’m thrilled to see what kids have been creating.”
With COVID-19 restrictions, the gallery will be limited to 30 visitors. All visitors must wear masks while in the building. Art bags will be given out to visitors, and as is done every year, awards will be given to the artists and the artwork they present. Refreshments and snacks will be available to visitors.
The Youth Arts Festival has always been under the umbrella of the Wallowa Valley Arts Council. In the fall of 2019, the council merged with the Josephy Center and this year’s festival will be the center’s first official festival under the combined auspices.
“We are so honored to take over this program, we want to make this a special annual event where the community can come together and celebrate the talented art students we have in this county,” said Megan Wolfe, program coordinator at the center.
Youths in grades K-12 will show one piece of personal artwork in the exhibit. The event features a display of artwork, many awards ribbons, hands-on activities and musical performances by area youths.
The center is located at 403 N. Main St. in Joseph. For more information, contact Coughlan at 541-432-0505 or www.josephy.org.
