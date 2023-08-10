Kids wonder what Beans the Turkey will be doing come Thanksgiving. He'll probably be hanging out with his friend, Rice, according to the sign posted at his pen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Wallowa County Fair.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Abbigail Park of Enterprise shows her Holland Lop rabbit Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. She's showing the rabbit in the small-animal barn at the Wallowa County Fair.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Kimber Stein of the Enterprise FFA Chapter meticulously grooms her Angus steer Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in preparation for showing him at the Wallowa County Fair.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Sofia Salerno of the Joseph FFA washes her Hampshire-cross hog Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in preparation for showing it at the Wallowa County Fair.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A hog peeks through the fence as it is weighed Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Wallowa County Fair.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Kids and fair workers herd swine to be weighed Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Wallowa County Fair.
ENTERPRISE — FFA and 4-H kids from all over Wallowa County brought their beef, swine, goats, sheep and small animals to be weighed in at the Wallowa County Fair in Enterprise on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
This is more than just getting the animals on a scale and seeing how much they weigh. It’s nearly the culmination of most of a year’s work feeding and training the animals, as well as making sure they’re properly groomed.
Some of the animals will go off for their intended purpose of feeding people, while some may return home as pets or breeding stock.
The real culmination of the fate of the livestock comes Saturday, with the livestock sale. The sale begins at 3 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds, 668 NW First St. in Enterprise.
