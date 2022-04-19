The queen and her court: The newly crowned 2022 Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Queen Maggie Zacharias, center, poses with her court, Princess Bailey Vernam, left, and Princess Mia Salerno. The three were honored Saturday, April 16, 2022, during a dinner and program at the Thunder Room of the Harley Tucker Arena in Joseph.
JOSEPH — Maggie Zacharias was crowned queen of the 2022 Chief Joseph Days Rodeo during the dinner and program held Saturday, April 16, at the Thunder Room of the Harley Tucker Arena in Joseph.
Zacharias, the daughter of Luke and Merilee Zacharias of Joseph, served previously as queen for the Elgin Stampede. She also has been active in FFA at Joseph Charter School.
The decision for her over competitors Bailey Vernam and Mia Salerno was close, said CJD Office Manager Miranda Tickner.
“It was a difference of about 2 points,” Tickner said April 18.
Vernam is the daughter of Shannon Vernam of Enterprise. She has previous rodeo royalty experience as a princess of the Elgin Stampede.
Salerno, the daughter of Damian and Kristan Salerno of Joseph, is in her first experience as a member of a rodeo court.
The three have been competing since they were announced as this year’s court last fall.
Tickner said the girls compete in several categories, including writing, public speaking and ticket sales.
In fact, as CJD Board President Terry Jones noted when he announced the winner, the girls set a record in ticket sales. They sold $122,190 worth, he said.
Tickner said the amount, while a record, was a bit skewed because the organization raised prices this year.
“We raised ticket prices, but it’s tough to say,” she said. “We don’t believe we’ve broken over $100,000 before.”
When Jones announced that she had won, Zacharias displayed a look of surprise or shock, accompanied by applause from Vernam, Salerno and the crowd.
Zacharias and her court were escorted to the stage by men considered important in their lives. Zacharias was escorted by her dad, Vernam by her grandfather, Dave Vernam, and Salerno by her dad.
The outgoing court of Casidee Harrod, Brianna Micka and Destiny Wecks was on hand to crown the new court. They served the unique function of two years on the court — all as queens — since the 2020 Chief Joseph Days was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s Chief Joseph Days will be July 26-31. The new court expects to serve just the usual one-year term.
“We’re super pleased with the girls and we’re very excited for them,” Tickner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.