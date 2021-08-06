The Wise Fire, one of numerous blazes that started in Wallowa County Thursday, Aug. 5, as a result of lightning, reached 132 acres, according to an update from the Oregon Department of Forestry on Friday.
The ODF said a mixture of ground and aviation resources responded to the fire quickly to stop its spread, and that resources Friday are working on fire-line security and mop-up work. A Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation notice is in place for Smith Mountain Road. The fire is burning some eight miles to the northwest of Wallowa.
Close by, the Saw Dust Pile Fire burned about nine acres before being contained. Crews are also mopping up and securing fire lines on the Maxville Fire, which burned about five acres.
In all, there were 19 fires reported in Wallowa County from the lightning storm that came through the region Thursday. A total of 25 smoke reports were called in on land operated by the ODF, though almost all the blazes were held to an acre or less.
