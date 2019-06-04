It’s June, and mountain snow is disappearing. However, in Wallowa County and the Grande Ronde basin, the remaining snowpack is still slightly above the 30-year normal, according to USDA-NRCS Snotel sites and other data. That suggests a reasonable supply of water during the summer, unless temperatures spike.
In general, Western Oregon had below normal snowpack by the peak of the season; Eastern and Southern Oregon received above normal amounts of snow this season. The lowest snowpack was in the Hood, Sandy, and lower Deschutes basins, which never recovered from early season deficits, despite record-breaking snow in February.
• As of June 1st, 13 SNOTEL sites in Oregon still had snow, which is normal for this time of year.
• The snow at 70% of long-term snowpack monitoring stations melted within a week of their normal melt out date.
• Most of the state has received near average to well above average precipitation for the current water year period (October 1st to June 1st). As of June 1st, basins in eastern and southern Oregon received 100% to 125% of normal water year precipitation, while northwestern Oregon received 80-90% of normal water year precipitation.
• The first two weeks of May brought little precipitation to the state, while the latter half of the month was wet. Most of Eastern Oregon still ended the month with above average May precipitation. Western and central Oregon basins were significantly drier with 45% to 95% of normal May precipitation.
• While most rivers tapered from the record high April streamflows, many rivers in Oregon experienced an uptick in flows during the last part of the month during rain. Streamflows varied by region, with above average flows in Eastern Oregon and below average flows in most of Western Oregon.
• Statewide reservoir storage on June 1st was generally near normal. In western and central Oregon, basin reservoir storage was 90-100% of normal, while basins in southern and eastern Oregon stored 95-145% of normal.
