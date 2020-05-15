This is an incomplete list of Wallowa County businesses that have reopened, as of Friday at 4 p.m.:

Shops that opened Friday:

Heidi's Town & Lake Shop

Mad Mary's

Prairie Creek Quilts

Simply Sandy's

Tempting Teal

Wallowa Lake Marina

Restaurants that reopened Friday:

Outlaw Saloon

La Laguna

Future openings

Mt Pines Adventure Golf at Matterhorn Village, May 16

JO Paddle Glass Bottom Kayaks, May 18

The Stubborn Mule, May 19.

Joseph Branch Railriders, May 21

Copper Creek Mercantile will open May 21

Wallowa Lake Go Karts, Memorial weekend.

Vali's Alpine Restaurant is open for take out doughnuts on Saturday-Sunday and takeout dinner on Saturday-Sunday. Summer scheduled for takeout begins May 27.

Glacier Ridge Bar Grill & General Store, June 9.

Wallowa Lake Lodge Restaurant, June 15.

