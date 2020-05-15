This is an incomplete list of Wallowa County businesses that have reopened, as of Friday at 4 p.m.:
Shops that opened Friday:
Heidi's Town & Lake Shop
Mad Mary's
Prairie Creek Quilts
Simply Sandy's
Tempting Teal
Wallowa Lake Marina
Restaurants that reopened Friday:
Outlaw Saloon
La Laguna
Future openings
Mt Pines Adventure Golf at Matterhorn Village, May 16
JO Paddle Glass Bottom Kayaks, May 18
The Stubborn Mule, May 19.
Joseph Branch Railriders, May 21
Copper Creek Mercantile will open May 21
Wallowa Lake Go Karts, Memorial weekend.
Vali's Alpine Restaurant is open for take out doughnuts on Saturday-Sunday and takeout dinner on Saturday-Sunday. Summer scheduled for takeout begins May 27.
Glacier Ridge Bar Grill & General Store, June 9.
Wallowa Lake Lodge Restaurant, June 15.
