To celebrate the completion of their new hall remodel, on Saturday, Oct. 5 the South Fork Grange in Lostine will be hosting a fundraising Spaghetti & Meatballs dinner in conjunction with Wallowa Valley Music Alliance’s Lower-Valley Musicians Showcase. The tunefull, foot-tapping evening of music features The Lindsey Family, John Rains, Larry Haney, Carolyn Lochert, June Colony, and Rich Shirley. Dinner begins at 5:30.
Music 6:00-9:30. Suggested donation of $10.00 for music and dinner.
Beer and Wine served by Alliance Desserts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.