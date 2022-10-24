A few weeks ago on a Friday, a tornado that started at the Wallowa River canyon mouth, traveled over Bear Creek and settled hard in Wallowa made that town and the Lower Valley the center of state and local news. I scrambled to get radio and TV news, and called Wallowa friends to check on them, their cars and houses and the Longhouse and arbor on the Nez Perce Homeland grounds. The hailstones, according to the news outlets, were the largest recorded in Pacific Northwest history.
My dog Skye and I drove down on the Sunday to see for ourselves. We went out Bear Creek, down Lower Diamond Creek Road, and back through Wallowa. Shattered windshields and dented car bodies were everywhere, windshield docs were busy with repairs, and people were putting plywood and plastic coverings over west-side windows.
The stories of people hit by or hiding from hailstones, of dead chickens and shattered glass, came quickly, and later friends talked about carpets that could not be vacuumed clean, glass shards blowing across rooms and embedded in walls. Vacuum cleaners were used to clean yards! Remarkably, it seems that there were no major injuries to humans — although I can imagine many having nightmares with future storms.
For the people who live there, the town of Wallowa and what we call the “lower valley,” the attention is unusual. They often feel neglected by the rest of the county, and by visitors who pass through on the way to Wallowa Lake, Hells Canyon, and Joseph galleries. It took a record-setting hailstorm, but this time they even had a visit from Gov. Brown!
In the 1970s, I worked in the county Extension office and ran the Neighborhood Youth Corps program. I had jobs for about 50 teenagers in summers, and kept a dozen going in winters with jobs in the hospital and other public offices. That was reason for frequent visits with Wallowa superintendent Leroy Childers, and smokes in the furnace room with teachers on their free periods. Leroy once told me that he had a deal with the National Guard to level the football field, which is six or eight feet lower on the north end, but the “blankety-blank school board” wouldn’t come up with the money for the diesel fuel to get the job done.
Dave Smyth followed Childers as Wallowa superintendent, and he hired a bunch of new young teachers, including Nancy and Terry Crenshaw. Terry, said Dave, might have been the best teacher he ever hired, but “don’t think it was easy administering him.” One year Terry had his students try President Truman for dropping the atomic bomb. There was a prosecutor, judge and jury. They put on robes at a local grange hall to try the case. I can’t remember the outcome, but Tony Chrisman was prosecutor or judge. Ask him about it.
When the first Iraq war hit the news, Terry called me late at night and asked me what I knew about Iraq, Kurds and Arabs — he knew I’d been in the Peace Corps in Turkey. I was in his classroom the next morning. Terry, as Dave Smyth said, always pushed limits.
Crenshaw had been a star athlete in high school, and coached wrestling and football in Wallowa. In their last 11-man season, they beat Enterprise. Terry glowed when he told that story. Wallowa went to eight-man, and continued to play football games on Friday afternoons well after Enterprise and Joseph were lit up. There were football glory years — Crenshaw, Verle Lewis and Tom Baird coaching. Before my own kids were playing age, I’d go to Wallowa games, walk to the south end zone, and people I hadn’t seen for years would hail me. Then Gary Willet, the county’s last dairyman, would yell, “Wandschneider, get over here. I need another Democrat to help me with these blankety Republicans.”
Enterprise, I tell folks, is the government town and Joseph the tourist town, but Wallowa is where people stay.
When Terry and Nez Perce-Cayuse elder Taz Conner started talking about an Indian presence in Wallowa, we — Wallowans and a few of us from upper valley — met in his classroom, plotting what would become Tamkaliks and the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland. Terry and Taz are gone now, but Nancy Crenshaw is a stalwart of the Homeland. Nez Perce Fisheries has constructed a “side channel” on the Wallowa River, recreating resting places for salmon and lamprey, and marshland for tule and critters. There’s a dance arbor and a longhouse. On a recent summer Sunday, over 100 Tribal people from reservations in Idaho, Washington, and Oregon drummed, sang, and danced in the longhouse.
Wallowa is the place where people stay—and now the place where salmon and people gather as they did before White settlers pushed into the valley 150 years ago.
Rich Wandschneider is the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture.
