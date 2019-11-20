Researchers have determined the sex of 98 woolly mammoth specimens collected from natural traps, including deep bogs and lakes that may have been covered by thin ice, in various parts of Siberia. They have discovered that the fossilized remains more often came from male mammoths than females. They speculate that this skewed sex ratio — seven out of every ten specimens examined belonged to males — exists in the fossil record because inexperienced male mammoths more often travelled alone and got themselves killed by falling into natural traps that made their preservation more likely. The findings were reported in Current Biology on November 2.
“We were very surprised because there was no reason to expect a sex bias in the fossil record,” added Patrícia Pecnerova, the study’s first author, also at the Swedish Museum of Natural History. “Since the ratio of females to males was likely balanced at birth, we had to consider explanations that involved better preservation of male remains.”
They decided to sex more samples and to examine the sex ratio of individuals collected from the Siberian mainland and from Wrangel Island, off the coast. Overall, they found, males consistently outnumbered females among their samples.
The researchers say the findings suggest that woolly mammoths lived similarly to modern elephants, with herds of females and young elephants led by an experienced adult female. In contrast, they suspect that male mammoths, like elephants, more often lived in bachelor groups or alone and engaged in more risk-taking behavior.
“Without the benefit of living in a herd led by an experienced female, male mammoths may have had a higher risk of dying in natural traps such as bogs, crevices, and lakes,” Dalen said.
The researchers say they’ll continue to study woolly mammoth genomes and those of several other extinct Ice Age mammals. They’re curious to see whether they observe the same skewed sex ratio in other species.
