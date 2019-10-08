From the depths of Hells Canyon to the high alpine peaks and wild rivers, Wallowa County is a landscape of superlatives. These places and the clean cold water, wildlife habitat, and freedom they provide are what make our corner of Oregon so special.
Our home has been shaped by physical disturbances like volcanism, glaciation, wind, and fire. For at least 16,000 years, people have been at work on it too. Neither nature nor humans are fading in influence. The Forest Service deserves praise for recognizing that practical reality.
For about a century, government agencies and private industry have become very good at putting out small wildfires. Coupled with other forms of fire exclusion, past mismanagement, and development, many of our forests have changed a great deal. For some, this is a crisis.
A smart guy named Albert Einstein once said, “we cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”
With increasing development and climate change being accepted by all but the most intransigent, there is no doubt we are facing a serious situation. We don’t have a lot of time to keep repeating past mistakes. This year, on a limited scale, the Forest Service tried something different.
Welcome weather created an opportunity to take a calculated risk and let a small number of wildfires burn under watchful eyes. The most notable local example was the Granite Gulch fire in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
And it was a risk. Though putting out wildfire is dangerous, expensive, and ultimately counterproductive, there are economic, political, and social pressures calling for more of the same.
Influenced by Smokey Bear, many of us reflexively see all wildfire as destructive and scary. Someday the negative risk to human values will be realized. However, taking a calculated risk over certain failure is a wise course.
The decision also helps build trust. The public is often asked to support increasing the pace and scale of logging in the name of restoration. Meaningful restoration is bigger than just changing the makeup of trees that grow in a place, it’s also about restoring natural processes. Appropriate thinning can be part of the solution, but if we want to fix the patient we have to do more than treat the symptoms.
Counter-intuitive as it may seem, the root cause of the feared “mega-fire” is a fire deficit.
Especially in an age of climate change, we aren’t much more likely to stop natural disturbances like insects and fire any more than hurricanes or floods. Trying to restore natural systems with more fire suppression and logging is only making the patient sicker. If we are logging to “set the landscape up for fire”, it only makes sense to take advantage of opportunities to let nature do its work.
Especially in an age of increasing uncertainty, we all have an interest in maintaining functioning landscapes and the values they provide. Finding balance between natural and active restoration can be a challenge. However, we hope the choices made on the Hollow Log, Granite Gulch, and other wildfires represent a step towards achieving it.
Rob Klavins
Oregon Wild, Northeast Oregon Field Coordinator
Enterprise, Oregon
