The Manuel Museum is coming back to Wallowa County. David and Lee Manuel have purchased the former Ace Hardware building at North Street and Second Street in Enterprise.
Last week, they began moving the contents of their museum, which had been located at Hot Lake in Union County, into the building and will open their revamped and renewed museum in the new digs as soon as some remodeling and refurbishing is complete.
“We hope that is in April,” Lee Manuel said. “But we want to make sure that everything’s in good order and ready for visitors.”
The museum will include a multitude of stuffed, mounted wildlife, artwork and other things pertaining to eastern Oregon and western North America’s past, including an 8-foot tall Alaskan Brown bear collected in 1963. David Manuel’s bronze sculputures will also be featured.
Manuel, who at 80 years of age is still designing and producing new works, is a well-known sculptor who as created a number of public works, including a series of statues of John Wayne. He has been named both the official sculptor of the Oregon Trail and the official sculptor of the United States Marshals bicentennial.
“I’m glad to be back in Wallowa County,” he said. “I feel like I’m home.”
