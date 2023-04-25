Weed super 8456 for 021220.jpg
Andy Marcum, the manager for the Wallowa County Vegetation Department, holds two particularly troublesome noxious weeds found in the county in this 2020 file shot. At left is spotted knapweed and at right is leafy spurge. In the May 2023 election, Wallowa County voters will be asked to renew the county’s noxious weed levy, which pays for weed-control efforts throughout the county.

 Bill Bradshaw/

Wallowa County Chieftain, File

WALLOWA COUNTY — Regardless of their political leanings, Andy Marcum believes at least one issue unites most Wallowa County residents: “Folks can rally around noxious weed control.”

That’s one of the reasons why county voters since 2002 have readily approved the Wallowa County Noxious Weed Levy. The levy, which raises about $175,000 annually to fund the county’s battle against weeds, is on the May 16 election ballot. If renewed by voters for another five years, the measure would cost property owners 19 cents per every $1,000 of assessed property value. So, if you own a house with an assessed property value of $300,000, the levy would cost you $57 a year.

