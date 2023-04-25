Andy Marcum, the manager for the Wallowa County Vegetation Department, holds two particularly troublesome noxious weeds found in the county in this 2020 file shot. At left is spotted knapweed and at right is leafy spurge. In the May 2023 election, Wallowa County voters will be asked to renew the county’s noxious weed levy, which pays for weed-control efforts throughout the county.
WALLOWA COUNTY — Regardless of their political leanings, Andy Marcum believes at least one issue unites most Wallowa County residents: “Folks can rally around noxious weed control.”
That’s one of the reasons why county voters since 2002 have readily approved the Wallowa County Noxious Weed Levy. The levy, which raises about $175,000 annually to fund the county’s battle against weeds, is on the May 16 election ballot. If renewed by voters for another five years, the measure would cost property owners 19 cents per every $1,000 of assessed property value. So, if you own a house with an assessed property value of $300,000, the levy would cost you $57 a year.
The levy rate of 19 cents is unchanged from the last time voters approved the measure, in 2018. (On your ballot, the measure is listed as County Measure 32-010.)
Marcum, who manages Wallowa County’s Vegetation Department and is one of the key players in the county’s war against weeds, estimates that some $30,000 of the money raised by the levy goes right back to property owners through the county’s cost-share program.
Here’s how that works: The program reimburses landowners — regardless of whether they’re dealing with dandelions in their front yard or tending to weeds invading a pasture — for half of their weed-fighting expenses, up to $500.
The program works the same way, Marcum said, if you’ve bought a jug of herbicide for the front yard or if you’ve hired contractors to attack weeds in a pasture: Fill out a one-page form available on the county website, and “submit it to me with the invoice or the receipt, and we will reimburse half the cost up to $500 from the county. So if the landowner has a $1,000 bill, the county will reimburse half of that.”
Marcum actually would like to spend more on the cost-share program. He’s hoping that, as word of the program spreads, the amount of money spent to reimburse landowners will go up to $35,000 or so each year.
The money also allows Marcum to leverage grants from state and federal governments and other organizations, which often require matching funds. Since 2018, when the levy was last approved by voters, those matching funds have helped generate $363,806 in additional grants and agreements. The money also pays for Marcum’s position with the county.
Since 2018, $138,902 from levy funds has gone to local contractors for treatments on private land and 147,300 acres of land has been treated or surveyed for noxious weeds in the county.
Teresa Smergut, the chair of the volunteer Wallowa County Weed Board, noted that those treatments don’t always involve herbicide: The Vegetation Department, working with the state Department of Agriculture, also uses biocontrols to attack invasive weeds.
“We’re really excited about some new (biocontrol) opportunities that hopefully will be available in the next couple of years for some noxious weed species we have in the county,” Marcum said.
Smergut said noxious weeds have a big impact throughout the county: “They degrade recreation areas and decrease property values and outcompete native plants. They reduce fish and wildlife habitat. They decrease livestock forage and wildlife in cropland and pastures and increase soil erosion.”
Many county residents understand that, Marcum said, “but there has been a huge influx of property changeover and people moving in who may not necessarily understand those impacts.” That’s why the educational efforts paid for by the levy are important, he said, so “that everybody gets a chance to see and understand what the impacts of noxious weeks can be if left unmanaged.” Those educational efforts include booths at fairs and festivals, along with brochures and flyers.
The levy has been endorsed by a variety of county organizations, including Wallowa County Grain Growers, Wallowa Resources, the Wallowa County Hay Growers Association, The Nature Conservancy, Wallowa Land Trust and Winding Waters River Expeditions.
