This article is the first in a two part series about impeachment.
On December 18th, 2019, Donald J. Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. He now stands alongside presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton with that stain on his official record.
As part of their elaborate and ingenious system of checks and balances, our nation’s founders empowered the House of Representatives to impeach a president or other federal official for “treason, bribery, and other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” The founders awarded this power to the first branch of government – the legislature – as a check against potential abuses by the second branch of government – the executive – or even against the third – the judiciary. But as an additional restraint on the legislature, and to ensure that this serious measure could not be used frequently or frivolously, merely over policy disagreements, the framers also provided that “the people’s house” — the House of Representatives – would have to be joined by at least two thirds of “the upper chamber” — the Senate – before an impeachment majority could be followed by a conviction, and thereby, a removal from office.
This system of checks and balances has withstood the test of time admirably in the two hundred thirty years since the adoption of the US Constitution. Over that period, notwithstanding all sorts of partisan squabbling, and even through the divisions of a civil war, impeachment proceedings have been conducted only four times in our nation’s history.
President Andrew Johnson was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1868 on the basis of eleven charges that might now seem arcane to modern observers. They stemmed primarily from Johnson’s decision to replace a very conservative Secretary of War while Congress was on recess and without their advice and consent. Knowing his opposition to that Cabinet member, Congress had even passed a law designed to protect his station, and they did not appreciate it when Johnson used an end run maneuver to outfox them. The House approved all eleven articles of impeachment. In the Senate, however, only three of the eleven charges were ever voted on, and each was defeated by a single vote. There were 27 states and 54 Senators at that time in our nation’s expansion, and each of the articles fell short of a 2/3 margin by a vote of 35-19.
Fast forward more than a century to the Watergate break-in of 1972, which led to a special Senate investigation and public hearings in 1973. That summer, millions of Americans – like me, a college bound student with an interest in Government – were glued to our television sets to watch history in the making. Most of Nixon’s top White House aides testified under oath, and Senators on both sides of the aisle appeared appropriately concerned that the cover-up of this botched burglary might well have been worse than the original crime.
The investigation by the special Senate Committee coincided with the appointment by the US Attorney General of a special prosecutor, Archibald Cox, whose work uncovered further revelations about criminal complicity within the White House. Meanwhile the media, particularly the Washington Post, pursued the story with relentless reporting. In October of 1973, an embattled President Nixon ordered his Attorney General, Elliot Richardson, to fire Cox, but in defiance of Nixon’s orders, both Richardson and his deputy Attorney General, William Ruckelshaus, refused and resigned instead. This series of presidential actions by Nixon came to be known in the press as “the Saturday Night Massacre.”
Public and political outrage over Nixon’s interference prompted the House to launch impeachment proceedings against him in late October. By July of 1974, five articles of impeachment were proposed and three were adopted by the House Judiciary Committee. The three charges were Obstruction of Justice, Abuse of Power, and Contempt of Congress.
Meanwhile, even though President Nixon had allowed top members of his staff to testify under oath before Congress, he had been attempting to assert “Executive Privilege” over conversations that had been secretly recorded by Nixon in the Oval Office. But late in July, 1974, the US Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the tapes and transcripts needed to be released, and once they were, the evidence establishing Nixon’s guilt became far more damaging, even in the eyes of his staunchest supporters.
By early August, it was clear to Republican Congressional leaders that the House would vote overwhelmingly to impeach and that the Senate now easily had the 2/3 margin necessary to convict. Rather than face either vote outright, Nixon opted to resign from office. He remains the only president in US history to do so, and regrettably for his legacy, under the cloud of disgrace.
But it is worth noting, in light of our current time line in this process, that Nixon chose a scandalous resignation over the near certainty of both impeachment and conviction. And thanks to the first act of his successor, the newly sworn-in President Gerald Ford, Nixon was pardoned and exempted from further prosecution over his alleged crimes in office.
Part two of this series about impeachment will appear in John McColgan’s column in January, 2020.
