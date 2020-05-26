Memorial Day, when we honor those who have given their lives in service to this nation, was celebrated county wide on Monday. In a county of only 7,000 human inhabitants, nearly 1,000 are veterans. Service is an important thing here, as it is in many rural communities.
The moving ceremony at the Wallowa County courthouse was followed by the gift of handmade quilts to six veterans who were in attendance: Kenneth Moffit, Paul Castilleja, Stormy Burns, Ron Jett, Richard Johnson and Ron Kellermann. Others, including Alma Johnson-Small and Terry Decker, will have their quilts delivered at a later time.
Longfellow’s poem seems appropriate to the occasion. It was written as a tribute to Civil War dead on one of the first Decoration (Memorial) Days in 1882.
By Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Sleep, comrades, sleep and rest
On this Field of Grounded Arms,
Where foes no more molest,
Nor sentry’s shot alarms!
***
Ye have slept on the ground before,
And started to your feet
At the cannon’s sudden roar,
Or the drum’s redoubling beat.
***
But in this camp of Death
No sound your slumber breaks;
Here is no fevered breath,
No wound that bleeds and aches.
***
All is repose and peace,
Untrampled lies the sod;
The shouts of battle cease,
It is the Truce of God!
***
Rest, comrades, rest and sleep!
The thoughts of men shall be
As sentinels to keep
Your rest from danger free.
