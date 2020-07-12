Mike's Garage to the rescue

Mike Musia, owner of Mike's Garage in Joseph, changes a tire for American Automobile Association member, Chuck Kilo of Portland. Kilo and his family had driven our to Zumwalt Prairie to watch the sunrise Sunday July 12, and developed a slow leak in their rear tire. What'cha gonna do? Call the nearest AAA garage, which in Wallowa County is Mikes. "There are a lot of people here who are worried about visitors bringing more COVID here, Musai told his client. "But for people like me, who rely on summer for most of our incomes, your visit is very welcome."